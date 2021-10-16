Georgia vs. Kentucky matchup and 2021 CFP implications of Georgia win

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs remained undefeated on Saturday, bouldering through the No. 11 Kentucky Wildcats for a 31-13 victory that wasn’t even as close as the final score.

The Bulldogs once again dominated despite starting quarterback JT Daniels being sidelined with a lat injury, utilizing one of the best defense in college football of the last decade to hold UK to just 3.6 yards per play and 1.9 yards per carry. Backup QB Stetson Bennett IV did another fine job filling in for Daniels on offense, hooking up with tight end Brock Bowers for multiple touchdowns.

As far as the College Football Playoff is concerned, well, this win just adds another boost to their already strong resume as the top team in the nation. UGA successfully backed up their new No. 1 ranking in the AP poll and will remain No. 1 for another two weeks as they enter a bye.

UGA’s next game will be in two Saturdays when heading down to Jacksonville to face hated rival Florida at the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, and notably the first official CFP rankings will be released three days afterwards. An impressive win over the Gators will guarantee the Dawgs the top spot in that first poll.