Purdue OL Greg Long pours beer on his face as Boilermakers upset Iowa

When the fans give you beer, take it and celebrate no matter where you are.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Purdue Boilermakers offensive lineman Greg Long looks to the sidelines during the college football game between the Purdue Boilermakers and Illinois Fighting Illini on September 25, 2021, at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Sometimes the picture truly is worth a thousand words. Iowa Hawkeyes fans were not happy about their team completely imploding at home against the Purdue Boilermakers, so they allegedly threw cans of Bud Light on the field. And Purdue offensive lineman Greg Long decided to have some fun.

Imagine getting beat up and down the field all day as the No. 2 team in the country at home and just as you’re about to line up for another play, you see the opposing offensive lineman throw this on himself. There’s only so many losses you can take on one football field in a day.

Before you ask, we checked and Long originally enrolled at UTEP in 2016, so it appears he’s old enough to enjoy an adult beverage in celebration of Purdue’s eighth all-time win over a Top 2 AP team while unranked.

Iowa’s defense, which was considered its strength, got torched all day. Purdue QB Aiden O’Connell had plenty of time to dial up some deep shots, thanks in part to the work of Long and the offensive line. If this is the result of allowing college football stadiums to sell alcohol during games, I’m not sure how many people are opposed.

