Oklahoma fans go wild when Caleb Williams announced as starter

How much were fans of the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners jonesing to see freshman quarterback Caleb Williams to get the start on Saturday?

Well watch and listen to the home faithful in Norman go crazy as Williams is officially announced as the starter on the video board. They cheered this kid like he was a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble.

Just wait for it when they announce Caleb Williams as the starter… MY GOODNESS! #Sooners pic.twitter.com/gNBbGNmVqs — Brandon Drumm (@BrandonDrumm247) October 16, 2021

Of course this comes on the heels of last Saturday’s Red River Rivalry matchup in Dallas, where Williams replaced Spencer Rattler and led the team to a furious come-from-behind 55-48 victory over the hated Longhorns.

The question of who would start in tonight’s game against TCU was the talk of the entire college football world this past week, a question that spurred a reporter from the OU student newspaper to use binoculars to view practice from a nearby public building.

Williams immediately marched the Sooners downfield for a touchdown on the opening drive of the game, so it looks like the OU fans were right to get hyped for this news.