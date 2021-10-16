Is Caleb Williams a Heisman Trophy candidate? Bettors begin to think so

Everyone knew the Oklahoma Sooners had a Heisman Trophy candidate at quarterback for the 2021 season. They just thought it was another player.

Whereas OU’s Spencer Rattler was the favorite preseason at 6-1 to take home the award, he was benched while down three scores in the Red River Rivalry against Texas last weekend. And his true freshman backup in Caleb Williams not only ended up leading an unforgettable comeback, but took over the starting job as well. The fans in Norman were thrilled with the change.

And in one of the most wild storylines of a college football season full of surprises, Williams is now the ninth choice via the odds to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Washington D.C. native was 18-23 for 295 yards and four touchdowns on Saturday vs. TCU in his first-ever start, a 52-31 win over the Horned Frogs. He also added nine carries for 66 yards and another score. For the season, Williams stands at 34-58 for 609 yards and six touchdowns passing, with 18 carries for 215 yards.

Though the freshman was not on the board to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook before today’s action, he’s now +4000 to take home the biggest prize in college football.

Spencer Rattler has dropped from +600 to +15000.