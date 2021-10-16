Tennessee fans pelt field with debris after 4th down call, Lane Kiffin hit by golf ball

Update 12:04 a.m. The game has resumed more than 20 minutes later, and according to the broadcast team of Tom Hart and Jordan Rodgers, the fans are still throwing things on the field during play. No penalties were given on the field for the action of the fans, and according to the SEC both athletic directors would have had to agree to end the game. The game officials did not have that authority.

Fans of the Tennessee Volunteers began throwing whatever they could find on the field after a 4th and 24 for Tennessee gained 23 yards, and for all intents and purposes ended the game.

The hallowed ground of The T was covered in plastic bottles, cups, and even mustard according to sideline reporter Cole Cubelic.

Cole Cubelic reports Tennessee fans have thrown “multiple vape pens, beers, and a whole bottle of mustard” onto the field. Tennessee should forfeit the game. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 17, 2021

While discussing what would happen with the officials, Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin was hit with a golf ball from the stands as well.

Tennessee fans just threw a golf ball at Lane Kiffin. #TENNvsMISS pic.twitter.com/BsyKMT0bTs — dc (@devinnotbooker) October 17, 2021

The Tennessee band and cheerleaders have left the field under duress.

The Tennessee dance team and band exiting the field with stuff still being thrown on the field by fans. pic.twitter.com/wnsmqiGHs5 — Justin (@hobokenjustin) October 17, 2021

You can bet SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will be fining Tennessee here, and it will be for more than the usual “storm the field” fines the league doles out on a regular basis.

For a proud program with a great tradition, and one that had its first sellout since 2017 this evening, this is a terrible look. Feelings about Lane Kiffin aside, there is absolutely no place for this in sports anywhere. Law enforcement also has access to cameras, and you would think they’d be interested in finding those responsible.