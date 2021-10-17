Best DFS lineup strategy for Seahawks-Steelers on Sunday night

The Seattle Seahawks come into this game decimated by injuries, as Russell Wilson and Chris Carson both recently placed on injured reserve. The Steelers have injury concerns of their own, as JuJus Smith-Schuster is out for the year and Ben Roethlisberger continues to deal with injuries which are exacerbated by old age. No matter what, fantasy football points will be accumulated. But, who will get the most?

Injuries

Russell Wilson, QB, Seahawks

Wilson is out for a while and Geno Smith will take over as starter. He’ll have two great receivers in D.K Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to throw to.

JuJus Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers

Smith-Schuster is out for the rest of the year, so Chase Claypool should see a boost behind WR1 Dontae Johnson. James Washington will see more work, but will be tough to trust in fantasy.

Chris Carson, RB, Seahawks

Carson has been put on I.R. with a neck injury. Alex Collins should get the lead role, while DeeJay Dallas will see work as the RB2.

Captain’s Chair

Chase Claypool, WR, Steelers — $13,200

With JuJu Smith-Schuster out, I like both Diontae Johnson and Claypool about the same, but Claypool is cheaper to roster and I like his big play ability slightly more. Either are worth spending on in a good matchup like this, but Claypool is my pick.

Najee Harris, RB, Steelers —$17,700

If any one player is going to go for a huge game, Harris is the most likely. Geno Smith looked fine in relief of Russell Wilson last week, but should be a downgrade to Russell Wilson. If the game is close or the Steelers are ahead, Harris should see a ton of work.

Value Plays

Steelers D/ST — $5,600

The Steelers have a healthy T.J. Watt back and are playing at home against a journeyman quarterback that hasn’t started a game in years. Seattle will also be without Chris Carson and I expect the Steelers pass rush makes things difficult for the Seahawks two elite receivers.

Alex Collins, RB, Seahawks — $6,800

The Seahawks will roll with Collins and DeeJay Dallas in this game, which does give Dallas some value at his rock bottom price, but Collins is a good receiver and should see a big chunk of work. The Steelers run defense will likely stifle him, but he should get plenty of work as a receiver.