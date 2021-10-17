Tua Tagovailoa start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the field for the first time since Week 2 as the Dolphins get set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tagovailoa was activated from the IR went down with fractured ribs early in the Dolphins’ second game of the season. To this point of the season, he completed 17 of 31 passes for 202 yards with a touchdown and interception. Unfortunately, Tagovailoa will not have wide receivers DeVante Parker and Will Fuller as both are out with injuries. On the bright side, he is going up a Jaguars defense that ranks No. 26 in opponent passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even with a great matchup, it’s tough to trust Tagovailoa in his first game back especially when the top playmakers in this offense will be unavailable for him to throw to. He is a mid-tier quarterback No. 2 for fantasy purposes.