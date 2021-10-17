Trevor Lawrence start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars will travel to London for a Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins. In search of their first win of the season, can Lawrence do enough to push Jacksonville past the struggling Miami Dolphins?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence

The 2021 No. 1 overall selection has had an okay start to his NFL career. Lawrence threw for three touchdowns in Week 1 but has not produced multiple touchdowns since. Instead, he’s totaled more turnovers than scores through five weeks and has yet to have a breakout game. Still, Lawrence has performed about as expected given all of the injuries to the offense, and the shortcomings of his head coach. He’ll trend upwards as the season progresses.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You never truly know how the players are going to adjust to the time change and the unfamiliarities of playing abroad, so temper your expectations of any massive offensive production. With that, Trevor Lawrence is a streaming option this week at the quarterback position.