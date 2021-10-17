Myles Gaskin start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins will look to stop their four-game skid when they meet the Jaguars on Sunday for a Week 6 matchup in London. As the Dolphins try to earn their second win of the season, can they lean on the backfield production of Myles Gaskin for a consecutive week?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Myles Gaskin

Gaskin had been mostly disappointing as a fantasy running back through the first four weeks of the season, having been held scoreless and under 80 yards of total offense every week. However, he saw that change in Week 5 against the Buccaneers, catching 10 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns while chipping in 25 rushing yards. Gaskin still only managed five carries, but it was the fourth time this season that he received at least five targets as a pass-catcher. He’ll likely see similar production against the Jaguars defense in Week 6.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s uncertain whether Jacoby Brissett or Tua Tagovailoa will be quarterbacking the Dolphins this week, but that shouldn’t impact Myles Gaskin’s production. Gaskin should remain involved in the passing game, giving him low-end FLEX potential. Running back production is hard to come by, so play Gaskin and hope he rides the momentum of Week 5.