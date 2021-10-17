Malcolm Brown start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

For the second time this season, the NFL is sending two teams to London to kick off the Sunday slate of games. Both the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will look to end their losing streak in Week 6 and come out of London victorious. Will Malcolm Brown, and Miami’s backfield committee, be the key in bringing a win back to the U.S.?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins RB Malcolm Brown

The trend for this season has been to use backfield committees, where most NFL teams divide their running back snaps and carries among two or three players. Between Malcolm Brown, Myles Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed, the Dolphins have one of the least productive committees in the league. Brown is used as strictly a rusher since the pass-catching responsibilities are given to Gaskin. However, Brown has only gone over 30 yards once this season and did not receive a single touch in Week 5 against Tampa Bay.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Malcolm Brown is a touchdown-dependent fantasy running back. Yet even with a score, his 22-yard rushing average and one catch on the season isn’t going bring in the fantasy production worthy of having him in your lineup. Stay away from Brown in Week 6.