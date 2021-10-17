Jaylen Waddle start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off against one another in London as part of the NFL’s Week 6 Sunday slate. The Dolphins are hoping to stop their current losing streak, but can they rely on their first-round pick Jaylen Waddle to lead them back to the U.S. with a win?

Fantasy Football analysis: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

With DeVante Parker and Will Fuller inactive due to injuries, Jaylen Waddle was expected to see the lion's share of targets from Jacoby Brissett in Week 5. However, it was Myles Gaskin that stole the show with 10 receptions on 10 targets, as Waddle was limited to two catches for 21 yards on six targets. Still, Waddle leads the team in targets and receptions heading into Week 6 against Jacksonville.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Waddle should be started in fantasy leagues this week with expectations that he’ll give you WR3 production (in three-receiver leagues) or high-end FLEX production. Will Fuller is still on the IR, so Waddle has a chance to be heavily involved in the passing game, especially with DeVante Parker’s health status still up in the air.