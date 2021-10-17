Carlos Hyde start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars head across the Atlantic this week in search for their first win of the 2021 NFL season. The Jaguars will meet the Miami Dolphins in London as the part of the NFL’s London games, giving Urban Meyer a chance to show his team is headed in the right direction despite the 0-5 record.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB Carlos Hyde

Hyde has been a complementary back to James Robinson, so don’t expect him to take on a bigger role in this game. The Dolphins have been gashed on the ground this season, meaning Robinson could be in for a big day. Hyde might get carries here and there, but his usage has been far too volatile to have fantasy value.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Hyde is best left on the bench in fantasy lineups this week. Even though the Dolphins present a favorable matchup, there’s no way to see Hyde getting the volume necessary to bump him into fringe flex territory in most leagues. In deeper formats, fantasy owners might not have better options. In this Jacksonville offense, Robinson is the running back to have.