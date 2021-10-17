James Robinson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will travel to London to square off with the Miami Dolphins as part of the Week 6 NFL slate. Having come up empty in each game thus far, can James Robinson lead the Jaguars to their first win of the season?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars RB James Robinson

After a concerning first two weeks of the season, James Robinson has turned it around in a big way. Gone are the days of Carlos Hyde stealing Robinson’s touches. Instead, Robinson has reeled off 315 rushing yards and four touchdowns over the past three weeks, making him one of the top-performing running backs in that time period. Given how he’s performed, it’s hard to imagine either his production or opportunity slipping all that much going forward. He’ll have a crack at a Miami defense that ranks in the bottom third of the league in regards to rushing yards allowed.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s no question you go ahead and start James Robinson in Week 6, who is averaging 105 rushing yards over the past three games and has registered at least one touchdown in each. The Jags will ride the hot hand and you should too.