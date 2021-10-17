Laviska Shenault Jr. start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to stop their five-game skid when they meet the Dolphins on Sunday for a Week 6 matchup in London. As Trevor Lawrence and the passing offense look to get back on track, can the rookie quarterback turn to his do-it-all receiver for production?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Shenault Jr. was supposed to be in for a big Week 5 against Tennessee after DJ Chark was lost for the season due to a knee injury suffered in Week 4. Instead, Sheanault Jr. caught just one pass and was targeted only three times as three other Jaguar pass-catchers saw more production than he did. However, Jacksonville might look to get him more involved in Week 6 seeing that his one reception against the Titans last week went for 58 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While it’s easy to be uncertain about Shenault Jr. since his hopeful breakout season has gotten off to an uninspiring start, you should be optimistic about his potential going forward. As mentioned, DJ Chark is out for the season, and Marvin Jones is the only other established receiver in the rotation. Expect Shenault to be a lot more involved this week, making him a “start” in fantasy leagues.