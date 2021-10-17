Marvin Jones Jr. start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins will battle it out in London as part of the NFL’s Week 6 Sunday slate. With Jacksonville’s passing offense needing to come to life, can Marvin Jones Jr. turn back the clocks and be the productive WR1 that the Jaguars need?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars WR Marvin Jones Jr.

The veteran wide receiver got off to a good start this season, catching 17 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns through the first three weeks. Since then, he’s caught just four passes for 49 yards. Despite the recent shortcomings, Trevor Lawrence could look to his veteran receiver for production with DJ Chark out for the season. This Week 6 matchup against the Dolphins will be a good indication of if Jones Jr. can be that reliable option going forward after failing to be that in the prior two weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones Jr. should be able to get back on track against this Dolphins’ pass defense has given up the sixth-most passing yards and the fifth-most passing touchdowns this season. It might be a good time to give Jones Jr. one last week as a FLEX option before you ultimately decide his fate going forward.