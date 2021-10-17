Dan Arnold start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to earn their first victory of the season when they travel to London to take on the Miami Dolphins. As Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville passing offense look to get back on track, can the quarterback look to the newly-acquired Dan Arnold to be a mismatch in the passing game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Jaguars TE Dan Arnold

Dan Arnold’s first catch of Week 5 resulted in a fumble that was scooped up and scored by the Titans’ defense. However, he recovered to catch five more passes, totaling six on the day for 64 yards. The 6’6 tight end also saw an endzone target that was interfered with by the defense, which is a wrinkle to the Jaguars’ offense that could loom large in the future. Touchdowns or not, Arnold was tied for the most-targeted Jacksonville pass-catcher in Week 5 despite it only being his second game with the team, and could very well play an important role in the offense going forward. Look for him to be just as involved against the Dolphins’ poor pass defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Dan Arnold has already made his mark as one of Trevor Lawrence’s go-to guys. Although, the one week of production isn’t enough to justify Arnold as a must-start tight end. But if you need a tight end to stream, look no further.