Jared Cook start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers won their third straight — and fourth overall this season — with a 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. Their record improves to 4-1 as they turn focus to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6, a team that also sits at 4-1 after the first five games of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Jared Cook

Jared Cook caught one of his three targets in the win over the Browns, but it was a big catch as he went 29 yards and almost crossed the goal line before he got tripped up just outside the end zone. Cook, while a solid TE option, has somewhat disappointed fantasy managers in most of his games aside from Week 4 when he grabbed his only touchdown of the season, racking up almost 20 fantasy points in PPR leagues. He has a big upside but also has a low floor as we’ve seen in weeks past, so it’ll be interesting to see how he’s utilized in Week 6 and if QB Justin Herbert sends more balls his way.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Cook has the potential to be a top-10 TE in any given week but isn’t getting a whole lot of targets especially with guys like Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Keenan Allen seeing plenty of action coming their way. He’s worth a start as he’s essentially the go-to TE for the Chargers, consistently playing the most snaps out of the Chargers tight ends.