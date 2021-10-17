Ty’Son Williams, Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens’ running game was once again carried by superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson in the team’s overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. However, we did see Ty’Son Williams make an appearance after he was listed as a healthy scratch in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RBs Ty’Son Williams, Devonta Freeman

In the Ravens’ Week 5 overtime victory against the Colts, Devonta Freeman saw some action as a receiver out of the backfield. Freeman had three receptions for 34 yards and scored 6.5 fantasy points. The veteran running back also played a season-high 27% of offensive snaps.

As for Williams, he only played 19% of offensive snaps, which is not encouraging to see with him being the younger of the three running backs. The 25-year-old running back produced six yards on four carries and had two receptions for 15 yards. For his efforts, Williams only scored 4.1 fantasy points, which was his second-lowest performance this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Latavius Murray entrenched as the starter, it’s hard to see Freeman or Williams making an impact against a Chargers’ defense that is allowing 23 fantasy points to opposing RBs this season. The best move is to sit both Williams and Freeman for this week’s game.