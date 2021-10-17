Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings will attempt to put together consecutive wins when they face the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. This is a rematch of a 28-27 thriller from the 2020 season, with the Vikings coming out on top. The Panthers are hoping to recover from a loss to the Eagles in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TEs Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon

Conklin is the tight end to have for the Vikings this season. Herndon was the big pickup after Minnesota lost Irv Smith for the season but its been Conklin who is seeing the field more. Tight end is such a tough spot in fantasy football that there’s really no wrong option if you don’t have the top two or three guys. Conklin is a sufficient player given the pass-catchers around him in Minnesota’s offense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen in the mix, Conklin’s ceiling is naturally capped. Kirk Cousins is still going to throw the ball enough to sustain some fantasy relevance but Conklin is a streaming option at this point. He’s worth playing in a matchup against Carolina’s banged up secondary. Herndon should not be on a fantasy roster for the time being.