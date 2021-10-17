Chuba Hubbard start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard will get another big workload as Christian McCaffrey will not be available for the third consecutive game with a hamstring injury. Here’s a look at what to expect from him heading into a Week 6 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard

Hubbard received 24 carries and finished with 101 rushing yards in the Panthers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend. Royce Freeman was the only other Carolina running back to receive any touches, and he finished with just three attempts for two yards. Hubbard will go up against a Vikings defense that ranks No. 22 in rushing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With McCaffrey off the field, Hubbard should see a ton of carries, and fantasy managers should get him into their lineups. He can be used as a No. 2 running back with a significant volume in a good matchup.