Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Justin Herbert ahead of the LA Chargers Week 6 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

By Ryan Sanders
The Los Angeles Chargers won their fourth game of the season as they edged out the Cleveland Browns 47-42 in Week 5. That brings the Chargers record to 4-1 as they’re riding a three-game winning streak. The Chargers will face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 action.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert put up his best performance of the season so far, throwing 26-of-43 for 398 yards and four touchdowns, adding 29 rushing yards and another score on the ground as well. He led a solid offensive charge against a tough Browns defense as Herbert looks to be one of the top quarterbacks in the league and will be poised for a great matchup against the Ravens in Week 6.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Herbert is a must-start for any fantasy manager as he’ll be a top-10 QB in Week 6 and beyond.

