Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers continued their winning streak, grabbing their third in a row with a 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. The Chargers improve to 4-1 and will face off against a tough Baltimore Ravens in Week 6. The Ravens are also 4-1 through the first five games of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Keenan Allen was held to only 75 yards against the Browns and wasn’t able to find the end zone. He caught six of his nine targets from QB Justin Herbert, averaging 12.5 yards per reception. To be fair, the Browns have a very tough defense and while they were able to keep Allen out of the end zone, he still had a decent game and helped move the ball down the field. He had really decent numbers especially considering he’s taken on a secondary role behind Mike Williams this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Keenan Allen in Week 6, as he’ll look to put up bigger numbers against the Ravens defense. Despite only scoring once through the first five games, he’s turned out some decent fantasy performances in recent weeks and should definitely be worth a starting spot in most leagues.