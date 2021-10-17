Mike Williams start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers extended their winning streak to three with a 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5. Their record improves to 4-1 on the season as they’re off to a flying start through the first five games. They’ll take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Mike Williams

Mike Williams exploded in the Week 5 win, catching eight of his 16 targets for 165 yards and two touchdowns in what can easily be considered his best performance of the season so far. He had another huge outing in Week 3 when he went 7-for-9 for 122 yards and two scores, but he definitely outperformed himself against the Browns. Even Cleveland’s tough defense couldn’t find a way to stop him as Williams’ breakout season continues.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Williams is a must-start in any league for Week 6 against the Ravens. He continues to put in big performances and will be considered a top-10 receiver in Week 6 and beyond.