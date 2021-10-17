Donald Parham start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers took care of business in a thrilling 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 as they improved their record to 4-1, extending their current winning streak to three straight. The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Donald Parham

Donald Parham had his best performance of the season so far, catching both of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown as he helped the Chargers secure the win over the Browns. His touchdown was a big one, but he didn’t see much action otherwise as Jared Cook played most of the snaps, and even he only saw three targets. Parham was generally used as a red-zone threat and will likely be seeing that role in the coming weeks as well.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With the majority of targets going to the wide receivers, Parham won’t see much action even when he does play, and won’t be a viable option for fantasy managers going forward. Sit Parham in Week 6 against the Ravens.