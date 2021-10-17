Latavius Murray start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens won their fourth straight game with a 31-25 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Their record improves to 4-1 after losing their opening game to the Raiders, but they’ve been able to take down every opponent since then. They’ll face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, who are also sitting at 4-1 through the first five games of the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Latavius Murray

Latavius Murray had a relatively quiet week against the Colts, rushing six times for only 7 yards overall. He also caught two of his three targets for an additional 13 yards. He generally leads the backfield, but with the Ravens trailing for most of the game, he wasn’t utilized as heavily as he would be in a normal game. It was a far cry from his best game of the season which came in Week 4 where he racked up 59 yards with 18 carries and added a touchdown. He should continue to be the focal point of the backfield even alongside fellow backs Ty’Son Williams and Devonta Freeman, especially with Le’Veon Bell only making one appearance this season so far, waiting for his turn to be promoted back up from the practice squad.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Latavius Murray should be a decent flex play in Week 6 against the Chargers as he should continue to keep the starting role for the foreseeable future.