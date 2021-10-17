Le’Veon Bell start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens won their fourth-straight game with a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5. Their record improved to 4-1 on the season, winning every game since their season-opening loss to the Raiders. They’ll take on another team that sits at 4-1 in Week 5, the Los Angeles Chargers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell didn’t feature in the Week 5 game against the Colts even though he made his debut in Week 4 against the Broncos. He had four touches for 11 yards against Denver, as well as one target that he didn’t catch. He didn’t dress for the game against the Colts as the Ravens chose to dress Ty’Son Williams instead, and that looks to be the trend going forward unless he can really impress the Baltimore staff in practice, or if Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray, or Devonta Freeman get hit with an injury or take a big dip in performance.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Bell shouldn’t be in any fantasy manager’s starting lineup this week as he’s not likely to be elevated from the practice squad for the Week 6 game against the Chargers.