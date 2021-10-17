Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown has been one of Lamar Jackson’s top receiving targets this season. The speedy wide receiver already has five touchdowns through the first five games of this season. He’ll look to score a touchdown in his third straight game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

The third-year wideout continued his torrid pace to start the season with two touchdowns against the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. Brown had a season-high nine receptions (10 targets) for 125 yards and two touchdowns. The former Oklahoma standout scored 33.5 fantasy points, which was also his best performance this season.

Brown, along with tight end Mark Andrews, have been Jackson’s favorite targets this season and are both must-starts in fantasy football. Hollywood Brown will look to score a touchdown in his third consecutive game when the Chargers come to M&T Bank in Week 6. Los Angeles’ defense has only given up three touchdowns and 15.4 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Despite the Chargers have a good secondary, Brown is must start with his big-play ability in the Ravens’ passing game.