Sammy Watkins start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins left the Baltimore Ravens Week 5 Monday Night Football game with a hamstring injury. Keep an eye on the injury report to double-check his status ahead of the Ravens Week 6 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers. Watkins has been a better real-life football player for the Ravens than a fantasy football player. He has 18 receptions for 292 yards on the season so far.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins doesn’t retain much fantasy relevance in the Ravens' offense. Before Week 5, he had at least seven targets in every game and he had exactly four receptions. Even with this usage, he had topped double-digit fantasy points just once. If he does suit up this week, the Chargers are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. This would be a tough game even if he weren’t banged up.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Watkins this week even if he is active.