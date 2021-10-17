Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally had the game that we have been waiting all season for last Monday Night. Andrews totaled 11 receptions on 13 targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Those were his first endzone trips of the season and his second touchdown came in overtime which sealed the win for the Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

From a fantasy perspective, Andrews had been good, but he wasn’t returning the draft capital that was used on him. He hadn’t had more than 14 points in any game this season, but then exploded for 36.2 last week. Andrews has another great matchup this week. The Los Angeles Chargers are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Especially when we get into bye weeks this week, you are going to want to go with your reliable fantasy players. Don’t overthink this one and feel confident throwing Andrews in your lineup again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mark Andrews.