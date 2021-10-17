 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Mark Andrews ahead of the Baltimore Ravens Week 6 matchup against the LA Chargers.

By TeddyRicketson
Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter in a game against the Indianapolis Colts at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews finally had the game that we have been waiting all season for last Monday Night. Andrews totaled 11 receptions on 13 targets for 147 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Those were his first endzone trips of the season and his second touchdown came in overtime which sealed the win for the Ravens.

From a fantasy perspective, Andrews had been good, but he wasn’t returning the draft capital that was used on him. He hadn’t had more than 14 points in any game this season, but then exploded for 36.2 last week. Andrews has another great matchup this week. The Los Angeles Chargers are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Especially when we get into bye weeks this week, you are going to want to go with your reliable fantasy players. Don’t overthink this one and feel confident throwing Andrews in your lineup again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Mark Andrews.

