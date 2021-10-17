Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Minnesota Vikings face the Carolina Panthers in a rematch of one of the best games from the 2020 season. The Vikings won that encounter 28-27 and will be hoping to string together back-to-back wins. The Panthers hope to recover from a rough loss to the Eagles in Week 5.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen has had some quiet weeks, even going without a target for much of the game against the Lions last time out. However, he’s still a touchdown threat every time and has Kirk Cousins’ trust in the redzone. The Vikings have started leaning more on Justin Jefferson but Thielen is still a great pass-catcher who has experienced a few down games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Unless you’ve got two bonafide studs at receiver and a star in the flex spot, Thielen is worth playing against a banged-up Panthers secondary. The receiver is bound to break out of his slump at some point and the matchup is favorable. Cousins is on fire early in the season and while Jefferson appears to be taking over as the true No. 1 receiver, Thielen is the bigger threat in the redzone. Play him in Week 6.