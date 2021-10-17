Alexander Mattison start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will be back on the field for their game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon. Fantasy managers who have Alexander Mattison cannot be too pleased with that news, but here’s a look at what to do if he’s on your roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Alexander Mattison

Mattison took advantage of Cook’s absence with an ankle injury last weekend against the Detroit Lions. He rushed for 113 yards on 25 attempts, so obviously that will go down with Cook’s return. In the two games without Cook in the lineup, Mattison rushed for 225 yards on 51 attempts. Meanwhile, he carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards in games with Cook available.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Mattison is not startable for many fantasy managers with Cook back in the starting lineup. He will not see many touches and is a No. 5 running back from a fantasy perspective.