Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook will be back on the field on Sunday after missing last week’s game with an ankle injury. He will go up against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, and Cook is set up for a big day in his return.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Cook was unavailable for the Vikings 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, but he is no longer on the team’s injury report. Alexander Mattison had a solid day in his absence with 113 yards on 25 carries. Cook tried to test the ankle the previous week but was clearly not ready to take the field, but the extra week of rest appears to have been enough for his return. He will go up against the Carolina Panthers, which rank No. 8 in rushing yards allowed per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you have Cook on your roster, there are no scenarios in which he is not in the starting lineup every week assuming he is healthy enough to play as an elite No. 1 running back.