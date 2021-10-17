Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings travel to the southeast to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. For Cousins, he has struggled this season in his consistency. Last week, against the Detroit Lions, Cousins threw for 275 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Panthers are allowing the fewest passing yards per game. This is going to be a tough matchup for Cousins and the Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Cousins heads into Week 6 as the overall QB13. Even with that standing, he faces a tough Panthers defense this week. Cousins is coming off of back-to-back games with fewer than 14 fantasy points. The Panthers are allowing the 14th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. This sounds like a decent matchup right? Unfortunately for Cousins, the quarterbacks that have gotten to the Panthers have been able to rely on their legs to open up the offense. Cousins isn’t mobile enough for this to be an effective strategy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Cousins this week.