Sam Darnold start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Sam Darnold’s fantastic campaign for the Carolina Panthers was finally halted by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5, as the Eagles’ defensive front sacked the 24-year-old quarterback three times, and baited him into three interceptions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers QB Sam Darnold

The Panthers gave up a 15-6 lead in second half to secure a 21-18 comeback victory for the Eagles, but that wasn’t the worst part for fans in Bank of America Stadium. It was the first time in the entire 2021-22 campaign that they witnessed their quarterback play down to the competition. Darnold should be able to get back on track against a Vikings defense that only has two games with one or more interceptions this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

From a production standpoint, Darnold is still among the best quarterbacks in the NFL right now with 20.2 fantasy points per week. Start him against Minnesota.