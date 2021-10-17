DJ Moore start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers hope to bounce back after a brutal second-half collapse against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. DJ Moore will be back with a vengeance in the Panthers’ upcoming date with the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR DJ Moore

In Moore’s worst fantasy football outing since Week 1, he finished the afternoon with five catches for 42 yards. This is passable for a bench or flex receiver, but not Moore, who prior to last week had an average of 22.4 fantasy points in ESPN leagues. Nothing fantasy managers have seen from Moore this year give reason to believe that he’ll make a habit of these down weeks. The only concern is Darnold. Hopefully, he hasn’t lost the rhythm that helped transform the Panthers into contenders this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Moore is a must-start in what could wind up being a shootout game against the Vikings on Sunday.