Robby Anderson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers are hoping to avoid another letdown against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 6. With Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins each dropping back in the pocket for their respective teams, we could be in for a high-scoring afternoon on Sunday. Robby Anderson could benefit from such a matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Robby Anderson

Currently at WR70 in half-point PPR scoring formats, Anderson is vastly underperforming this season with only 4.8 fantasy points per game - his worst weekly average since his rookie campaign. One could argue that DJ Moore’s large production is the main reason that Anderson can’t seem to get it going with Darnold. But no matter how you slice it, he has to give fantasy managers any spark.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Anderson still has the upside of a top-20 and even a top-15 wideout. So far, though, that’s all he has provided. Bench him against the Vikings defense this week.