Terrace Marshall Jr. start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Carolina Panthers desperately could use a victory in Week 6, after dropping two straight games to the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Terrace Marshall Jr. is coming off his second consecutive game with under two receptions.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

After being the highest-graded rookie wideout in the preseason by PFF, Marshall Jr. has yet to showcase his full talent this season. That is always subject to change on a weekly basis, and the Panthers’ matchup against the Minnesota Vikings might be a great opportunity for the LSU product to stuff the stat sheet.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Chances are slim that Marshall Jr. cements himself as the Panthers’ top receiver any time soon, but he is a name to be rostered in dynasty fantasy football formats, with hopes that he breaks out in 2022.