Tommy Tremble start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Many Carolina Panthers fans were upset when the team traded away tight end Dan Arnold just three weeks into the 2021-22 NFL season last month. But with every trade, big or small, it always originates from some sort of master plan. For Matt Rhule and the Panthers, that plan appears to be revolving around rookie pass-catcher Tommy Tremble.

Fantasy Football analysis: Panthers TE Tommy Tremble

Tremble has quietly become one of the most intriguing tight ends in the NFL this season. The Panthers’ third-round pick already has two touchdowns in his pro career, one of which he got on a handoff from Sam Darnold against the Houston Texans in Week 3. He also put his route running on display last week on a 5-yard curl score last week against Philadelphia’s defense. The Notre Dame product is currently offering next to nothing in terms of fantasy football volume - recording only three catches on six targets. But it cannot be denied that he has been one of Carolina’s primary red zone weapons in two out of the last three games, even next to the likes of Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, Robby Anderson and Terrace Marshall Jr.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Don’t gamble. Sit Tremble.