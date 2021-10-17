How much will the winner of the The CJ Cup @ Summit win in 2021

The golfers at PGA Tour limited-field events certainly appreciate the no-cut format of events such as The CJ Cup @ Summit this weekend at The Summit Club in Summerlin, Nevada.

If you’re wondering why the PGA Tour is playing back-to-back weeks in Sin City, it’s because usually the CJ Cup is played in South Korea. However thanks to the pandemic it’s in the Vegas Valley. Last year was at the exclusive Shadow Creek Golf Club, and this year it’s moved to the other side of Charleston Ave. near Red Rock Canyon.

Here’s what every player in the field can expect to take home after playing The 2021 CJ Cup @ Summit:

Prize money

Total prize pool: $9,750,000

Leaderboard through three rounds

Here’s what the breakdown looks like:

1. $1,755,000

2. $1,053,000

3. $663,000

4. $468,000

5. $390,000

6. $351,000

7. $326,625

8. $302,250

9. $282,750

10. $263,250

11. $243,750

12. $224,250

13. $204,750

14. $185,250

15. $173,940

16. $163,410

17. $153,660

18. $143,910

19. $134,160

20. $124,410

21. $114,660

22. $106,860

23. $99,060

24. $91,260

25. $83,460

26. $75,660

27. $72,735

28. $69,810

29. $66,885

30. $63,960

31. $61,035

32. $58,110

33. $55,185

34. $52,748

35. $50,310

36. $47,873

37. $45,435

38. $43,485

39. $41,535

40. $39,585

41. $37,635

42. $35,685

43. $33,735

44. $31,785

45. $29,835

46. $27,885

47. $25,935

48. $24,375

49. $23,010

50. $22,230

51. $21,645

52. $21,060

53. $20,670

54. $20,280

55. $20,085

56. $19,890

57. $19,695

58. $19,500

59. $19,305

60. $19,110

61. $18,915

62. $18,720

63. $18,525

64. $18,330

65. $18,135

66. $17,940

67. $17,745

68. $17,550

69. $17,355

70. $17,160

71. $16,965

72. $16,770

73. $16,575

74. $16,380

75. $16,185

76. $15,990

77. $15,795

78. $15,600