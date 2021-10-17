AJ Dillon start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Green Bay Packers backup running AJ Dillon has carved out a nice little role for himself in this offense. He is still definitely playing second fiddle to the starter Aaron Jones though. In Dillon’s last game, he had eight carries for 30 yards and caught four of four targets for an additional 49 yards and a touchdown. Through five games, he has almost surpassed all of his workload from the entire 2020 season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers RB AJ Dillon

Dillon is a backup running back that won’t reach true fantasy relevance until Aaron Jones is off the Packers. Dillon is a solid player and he does get used, he just isn’t going to be able to do anything consistently. The first three weeks he had a combined 9.8 fantasy points. Over the last two weeks? 26.1. The Chicago Bears are giving up the 10th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Not a great matchup here.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Dillon.