Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears offense is undergoing a change in its identity. They have a rookie quarterback under center and their star running back is now on IR with a sprained knee. The Bears have two solid tight ends in Cole Kmet and Jimmy Graham, but the Bears seem to forget that they exist. For Kmet, through five games he has 10 receptions for 81 yards. Graham, the veteran, has played in all five games they tell me but has one reception for 11 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears TE Cole Kmet, Jimmy Graham

Until the Bears consistently target their tight ends, these players aren’t going to be fantasy-relevant. Between the two of them, they were targeted seven times over the last two games and all of the targets were for Kmet. Kmet has the targets he just can’t seem to turn them into yardage or any kind of production. The Green Bay Packers are giving up the 13th most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. Even with this matchup, there is no reason to consider either of these Bears’ tight ends for your fantasy lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both of these tight ends for the foreseeable future.