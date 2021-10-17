Robert Tonyan start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Robert Tonyan broke out in 2020 and expectations were tempered slightly due to regression. But, so far in 2021, Tonyan has been an absolute dud. He has only nine receptions on 17 targets for 82 yards and one touchdown. It looked like in Week 2 that the Green Bay Packers had their tight end back with his 52-yard, touchdown performance, but it didn’t go anywhere.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers TE Robert Tonyan

Tonyan was the overall TE3 in 2020 mainly due to his 11 touchdowns. Regression was expected, but woof I don’t think anyone saw him regressing this much. Through five weeks, Tonyan is the TE33 in half-PPR scoring formats. After posting 12.7 fantasy points in Week 2, Tonyan has three straight games with fewer than two fantasy points. The Chicago Bears haven’t given up double-digit points to an opposing fantasy tight end this season so far, and they don’t look like they are going to start now.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tonyan this week.