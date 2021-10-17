Randall Cobb start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We finally got to see in Week 4 why veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted to reunite with Randall Cobb on the Green Bay Packers. Cobb had five receptions on six targets for 69 yards and two touchdowns. He followed that up in Week 6 with two receptions for 30 yards. Oof. Just when we thought the band was getting back together like old times, Cobb showed that it was probably a fluke.

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers WR Randall Cobb

Cobb is the overall WR61 in half-PPR scoring formats through the first five weeks of the season. In Week 4 he had 21.4 fantasy points, but in the other four games, he has combined for 11.9 total fantasy points. The Chicago Bears are giving up the tenth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. While this matchup looks good, you would be throwing Cobb in your lineup as a prayer to hit. With the four teams on bye this week, you shouldn’t be that desperate.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Cobb this week.