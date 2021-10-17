Aaron Rodgers start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Last season’s MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers travel to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears this Sunday. Rodgers is coming off of a QB14 performance in Week 5 so should you trust Rodgers in your lineup, especially with bye weeks starting?

Fantasy Football analysis: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers is the overall QB15 in fantasy football so far this season. He has been solid, but he hasn’t been great. Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, Rodgers had 19.76 fantasy points on 344 yards passing, two touchdowns and one interception. The biggest difference for Rodgers this year has been his lack of rushing. Through five games he only has seven attempts. This week, he faces a Bears defense giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game against opposing quarterbacks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Rodgers this week. This is mainly because I expect Davante Adams to go off this week.