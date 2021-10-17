Darnell Mooney start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears had enough confidence with Darnell Mooney in the preseason that they sent Anthony Miller away in a trade. On the season so far, Mooney has responded with 20 receptions on 31 targets for 261 yards. He hasn’t been able to find the endzone yet. The Bears' offense feels like they are still figuring themselves out, but hopefully, Mooney can develop with rookie quarterback Justin Fields and become more consistent.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Darnell Mooney

Mooney is the Bears' best wide receiver in fantasy coming in as the overall WR55 in half-PPR scoring formats. His best game of the year came in Week 4 when he had 125 yards receiving on five receptions and one rush for 10 yards for 16 fantasy points. The lack of touchdowns is mainly what is hurting his fantasy value. He has at least four targets in every game so far which is great usage. If he can put together big yardage games or trips to the endzone, he could be fantasy-relevant soon.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mooney this week against the Green Bay Packers.