Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Allen Robinson ahead of the Chicago Bears Week 6 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

By TeddyRicketson
Wide receiver Allen Robinson #12 of the Chicago Bears looks on during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bears defeated the Raiders 20-9. Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears managed to ruin Allen Robinson. The star wide receiver just looks like a shadow of himself. Through five games he only has one touchdown and has more than 40 yards receiving just once. In Week 5, Robinson caught four of his five targets for 32 yards. A whopping 5.2 fantasy points.

It is surprising how far you have to scroll on the fantasy football leaders to get to Robinson’s name. In half-PPR scoring formats, Robinson is the overall WR63. SIXTY. THREE. For reference, in 2020 he was the overall WR11. Getting back to this year, Robinson hasn’t reached double-digit fantasy points yet this season. The Green Bay Packers are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Robinson and company are in for another tough matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can FLEX Robinson this week solely because even though he stinks now, he still gets consistent targets so that is something.

