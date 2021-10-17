Allen Robinson start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

The Chicago Bears managed to ruin Allen Robinson. The star wide receiver just looks like a shadow of himself. Through five games he only has one touchdown and has more than 40 yards receiving just once. In Week 5, Robinson caught four of his five targets for 32 yards. A whopping 5.2 fantasy points.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears WR Allen Robinson

It is surprising how far you have to scroll on the fantasy football leaders to get to Robinson’s name. In half-PPR scoring formats, Robinson is the overall WR63. SIXTY. THREE. For reference, in 2020 he was the overall WR11. Getting back to this year, Robinson hasn’t reached double-digit fantasy points yet this season. The Green Bay Packers are giving up the 11th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Robinson and company are in for another tough matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

You can FLEX Robinson this week solely because even though he stinks now, he still gets consistent targets so that is something.