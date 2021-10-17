Khalil Herbert start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears starting running back David Montgomery has landed on IR with a sprained knee. All eyes are going to be on the Bears backfield to see who can step up and take over his role. Rookie running back Khalil Herbert got his largest workload of the season after Montgomery went down with the injury. In their Week 5 game, Herbert had 18 carries for 75 yards.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Khalil Herbert

Herbert was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He didn’t do anything in the Bears' first three games of the season. His 7.5 fantasy points from Week 5 are the highest for him so far in his career.

He was expected to back up Damien Williams while Montgomery was out, but now Williams finds himself on the COVID-19 IR list after a positive test this week. Head coach Matt Nagy said on Friday that did not think Williams would play this weekend, which would move Herbert into the starting role.

The Green Bay Packers’ defense ranks in the middle of the pack in fantasy, giving up 21.74 fantasy points per game to the RB position. The Bears will want to control the clock against the high-powered Packers offense, so the ground game could be busy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Williams does not get activated off the COVID-19 IR list, start Herbert as a low-end RB2 with upside.