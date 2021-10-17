Damien Williams start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Chicago Bears starting running back David Montgomery has landed on IR with a sprained knee. All eyes are going to be on the Bears backfield to see who can step up and take over his role. And that’s now been further shaken up by a COVID-19 case.

In Week game, backup Damien Williams saw most of the work. In relief, Williams had 16 rushes for 64 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two of his three targets for an additional 20 yards. He was on track to remain the starter but he tested positive for COVID-19 this week. On Friday, head coach Matt Nagy was pessimistic about Williams’ chances of playing this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears RB Damien Williams

Any time a starter goes down, we see the value of the backup go up. Normally it would be Williams, but if he is not activated off the COVID-19 IR list, he will not be eligible to play. Khalil Herbert is the third string RB and will likely get the start on Sunday.

The Green Bay Packers fall in the middle of defenses and are giving up an average of 21.74 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This isn’t a bad matchup if you have Herbert available.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Williams this week unless he is activated off the COVID-19 IR list.