Justin Fields start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

Justin Fields made the first start of his career in Week 5 but was knocked out from the game in the first half after hyper-extending his knee. Fields showed how tough he is because he only missed two plays. Overall, Fields threw for 111 yards and a touchdown in the team’s win. His first career touchdown went to tight end Jesper Horstead.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bears QB Justin Fields

Fields has been named the Chicago Bears starting quarterback by head coach Matt Nagy (finally). This week, Fields and company draw a tough matchup against the Green Bay Packers. The Packers fall in the middle of the road when it comes to fantasy points given up to opposing quarterbacks. Quarterbacks average 20.34 fantasy points per game against this defense. They have given up 10.3 and 18.3 to Ben Roethlisberger and Joe Burrow in their last two games.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Fields this week. We don’t have a lot to go on, but there should be better matchups for a quarterback on your roster.