Joe Mixon start or sit: Week 6 fantasy football advice

After suffering an ankle injury in Week 4, it appeared as if Cincinnati Bengals were going to be without starting running back Joe Mixon. However, Mixon battled through the injury and found his way into the end zone last week against the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals RB Joe Mixon

Earlier last week, it seemed as if Mixon was not going to play because of an ankle injury. If he did not play, then the carries would’ve been split between backup RB Samaje Perine and rookie RB Chris Evans.

But to everyone’s surprise, Mixon went through a Saturday workout and was ready to go for game day. Despite not being 100%, the veteran running back still had 33 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown against the Packers. Mixon also scored 10.5 fantasy points, which was the second time in three weeks that he scored at least 10 points.

He will now get ready to face a Detroit defense on Sunday that has allowed six rushing touchdowns to RBs (second-most in the NFL) and a league-high 25.8 fantasy points per game. He is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game, but head coach Zac Taylor said he would get his full workload, per Ben Baby.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Mixon is close to full strength, then this would be a great spot for him to have a big day against a struggling Lions’ run defense.